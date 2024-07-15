Clippers President Lawrence Frank said Leonard (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Frank said he didn't want go into specifics as to whether or not Leonard had any offseason procedures on his troublesome knee, but he expressed disappointment that Team USA withdrew him from the roster. Lawrence made it clear that it was Team USA that made the decision, and that he though Leonard looked "great" in their practices. Regardless, Leonard's health will be a hot topic for fantasy managers heading into the 2024-25 campaign.