Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said prior to Wednesday's 126-67 win over the Nets that Leonard (rest) wouldn't play in Thursday's game against Portland, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

In his fourth appearance of the season Wednesday, Leonard saw his playing-time restriction loosen a bit, as he logged 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes. Leonard checked out of the game for good with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter, and Lue confirmed after the contest that the star forward wouldn't have played in the fourth quarter if the game was competitive, per Law Murray of The Athletic. Leonard could see his restriction pushed up to around 25-to-28 minutes in Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, but he'll be in street clothes Thursday and will likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for the remainder of the season.