Leonard has withdrawn from Team USA ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The rationale for Leonard's decision is somewhat unclear, but the superstar wing has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years, including a knee issue that kept him out for much of the Clippers' Round 1 playoff series against the Mavericks. Team USA issued a statement Wednesday noting that "USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it's in [Leonard's] best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris." At this stage, a replacement for Leonard is yet to be announced, though Charania indicated that Boston's Derrick White could be a leading candidate.