USA Basketball announced Wednesday that Leonard (knee) has withdrawn from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The rationale for Leonard's decision is somewhat unclear, but the superstar wing has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years, including inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, which kept him out for much of the Clippers' first-round playoff loss to the Mavericks. Rather than competing in Paris, Leonard will spend the rest of the summer preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season. USA Basketball has yet to formally announce a replacement for Leonard on the roster, though Charania relays that Boston guard Derrick White could be a leading candidate.