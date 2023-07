Brown tallied 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 83-74 Summer League win over the Grizzlies

Brown flashed his defensive potential Wednesday and displayed an impressive rebounding ability from the forward position. However, the first-round pick was inefficient from inside and outside the arc against Memphis.