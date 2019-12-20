Clippers' Lou Williams: Ejected in fourth quarter

Williams was ejected after picking up his second technical foul Thursday night against the Rockets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams got hot after what he felt was a poor foul call, and it resulted in a pair of technical fouls. He put up six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists along with two steals and a rebound in 17 minutes of action.