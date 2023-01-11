Diabate finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 106-97 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.
Once again, Diabate posted a double-double which was one of the primary factors that helped Ontario secure the victory against Birmingham. The 20-year-old is having a stellar year for Ontario thus far, averaging 18.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists over six appearances.
More News
-
Clippers' Moussa Diabate: Solid performance in loss•
-
Clippers' Moussa Diabate: Solid performance in win•
-
Clippers' Moussa Diabate: Sent back to G League•
-
Clippers' Moussa Diabate: Fails to deliver in start•
-
Clippers' Moussa Diabate: Draws first career start•
-
Clippers' Moussa Diabate: Called up by parent club•