Diabate (ankle) will play Sunday in Minnesota.

Diabate is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could push Ryan Kalkbrenner back to the second unit, while Xavier Tillman might drop from the rotation entirely. Since the All-Star break, Diabate is averaging 7.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 swats per contest.