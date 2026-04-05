Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate (ankle) will play Sunday in Minnesota.
Diabate is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could push Ryan Kalkbrenner back to the second unit, while Xavier Tillman might drop from the rotation entirely. Since the All-Star break, Diabate is averaging 7.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 swats per contest.
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