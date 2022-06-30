Batum and the Clippers agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Batum declined his $3.33 million player option with the team in search of a new deal, and he'll ultimately remain in Los Angeles for a third season after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Clippers on Thursday. The veteran forward was a key contributor for the Clippers during the 2021-22 season, starting 54 games and averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 24.8 minutes per contest.