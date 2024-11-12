Powell produced 31 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 37 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 134-128 loss to the Thunder.

Powell failed to make a single attempt from the field in the first half, though he set a career high in the second half by scoring 29 points, with 18 of those coming in the third quarter. The 31-year-old was one of the main reasons the club was able to battle back from a 20-point deficit in the third, and he remained red-hot in the fourth before fouling out with 1:32 remaining in the game. Through 11 regular-season outings, Powell has averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.4 minutes per game. Moreover, the veteran guard has shot 52.7 percent from the field and 50.5 percent from beyond the arc.