Powell recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime loss to Denver in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Powell struggled to make an impact in the Game 1 loss in Denver, as he couldn't get going offensively. The veteran small forward is coming off one of the best regular-season performances of his career, averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game. Unfortunately, he won't be helping the Clippers much in the postseason if he continues to underwhelm on the offensive end of the floor, as 12 points won't cut it when the team needs more from the 31-year-old veteran.