Powell supplied a team-high 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran wing got plenty of help, as James Harden and Ivica Zubac each delivered 21 points for the Clippers. Powell has scored 20-plus in six of the last seven games, averaging 23.9 points, 4.3 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists over that stretch while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent (23-for-49) from beyond the arc.