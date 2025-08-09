Clippers' Patrick Baldwin: Inks training camp deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Clippers signed Baldwin to a training camp contract Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Baldwin was waived by the Clippers on July 28 so the team could sign Jordan Miller to a deal. The 21-year-old Baldwin spent the 2024-25 season with the Wizards and Clippers, making 24 appearances on the NBA level. He rarely saw the floor during those appearances, averaging 4.5 minutes per game.
