The Clippers signed Baldwin to a training camp contract Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Baldwin was waived by the Clippers on July 28 so the team could sign Jordan Miller to a deal. The 21-year-old Baldwin spent the 2024-25 season with the Wizards and Clippers, making 24 appearances on the NBA level. He rarely saw the floor during those appearances, averaging 4.5 minutes per game.