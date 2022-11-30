Jackson closed Tuesday's 118-112 win over the Trail Blazers with 24 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 41 minutes.
Aside from ending three rebounds away from what would've been his first triple-double of the season, Jackson delivered a season-high mark in assists while also reaching the 20-point plateau for the fourth time in his last seven appearances. Firmly entrenched as the Clippers' starting point guard, Jackson is averaging 17.0 points, 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game during that seven-game stretch.
