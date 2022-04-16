Covington contributed 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 105-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Covington saw increased playing time in the second half as the Clippers opted to run with a small-ball unit to open the third quarter. The veteran forward made the most of his opportunity by scoring in double figures for the third time over seven appearances in April. Across the Clippers' two play-in games, Covington averaged 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game.