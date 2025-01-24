Mann is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

The Clippers will have all of their regulars back in the starting lineup for the second leg of this back-to-back set, so Mann will return to the bench. Mann is averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 18 outings off the bench this season.