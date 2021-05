Jeffries was waived by the Rockets on Thursday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Jeffries had been with Houston since early April after being waived by the Kings, but his time will come to an end shortly before the end of the regular season. On the season, the 23-year-old averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest across a total of 31 games for the two teams.