Johnson (illness) compiled three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a block over 13 minutes Monday versus Long Island.

Johnson is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc over his first four appearances, but he does add in a little bit in the other categories to bolster his stat lines. Either way, his role appears to be smaller at 15.0 minutes per game than the 32.1 he saw in his nine appearances with Raptors 905 last season.