Burton tallied 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assists and one block in 43 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 loss to the Sky Force.

Burton led Stockton in scoring and minutes in Thursday's playoff loss. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 28 games in 2022-23.