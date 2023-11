Burton registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 142-99 win over Salt Lake City Stars.

Burton has finished with at least 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in each of his first two G League appearances this year. He's averaging 27.9 minutes per game.