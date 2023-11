Burton recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 win over Ontario.

Burton was efficient from the field and snapped a three-game streak of scoring in single digits. The 29-year-old has started each of Stockton's games thus far, averaging 30.4 minutes per night.