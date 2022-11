Steward posted 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Steward tied for second on the team in field-goal attempts with Alex O'Connell. Steward has carved out a high-volume role in Stockton's rotation despite coming off the bench.