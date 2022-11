Smith recorded 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks across 43 minutes of Saturday's 99-94 victory over the G League Bulls.

Smith stepped up Saturday with the Skyforce short-staffed, tallying the second-most points and assists for the team and leading Sioux Falls in steals and blocks. Through three games this season, Smith has averaged 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.