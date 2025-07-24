Enrique Freeman: Has qualifying offer revoked
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pacers rescinded Freeman's two-way qualifying offer Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Freeman will become an unrestricted free agent after Wednesday's move. The soon-to-be 25-year-old appeared in 22 regular-season NBA games as a rookie, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds over 8.2 minutes per game. The 50th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Freeman could be picked up by a team willing to take a flyer on a young forward.
