The Pacers rescinded Freeman's two-way qualifying offer Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Freeman will become an unrestricted free agent after Wednesday's move. The soon-to-be 25-year-old appeared in 22 regular-season NBA games as a rookie, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds over 8.2 minutes per game. The 50th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Freeman could be picked up by a team willing to take a flyer on a young forward.