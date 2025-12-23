Timberwolves' Enrique Freeman: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minnesota recalled Freeman from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
This transaction comes after he put up 26 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in Monday's 132-104 G League victory over the Westchester Knicks. With Jaden McDaniels (hip) slated to miss Tuesday's game, Freeman may have an opportunity to play, which would be his first NBA appearance of the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Enrique Freeman: Joins Minnesota on two-way deal•
-
Enrique Freeman: Has qualifying offer revoked•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Strong end to Summer League•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Scores 18 points in double-double•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Posts another SL double-double•
-
Pacers' Enrique Freeman: Double-doubles in loss•