Minnesota recalled Freeman from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.

This transaction comes after he put up 26 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in Monday's 132-104 G League victory over the Westchester Knicks. With Jaden McDaniels (hip) slated to miss Tuesday's game, Freeman may have an opportunity to play, which would be his first NBA appearance of the season.