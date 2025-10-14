Kaminsky totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 23 minutes during Monday's 134-74 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Kaminsky was one of the lone bright spots for the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, though even he didn't play particularly well, failing to connect from beyond the arc. He was one of two starters to score in double figures and paced his team in boards in the blowout loss.