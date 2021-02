Mason was officially waived by the Magic on Monday.

The Magic are desperate for guard depth, and Mason's recent groin injury meant that he was unable to contribute. Chasson Randle was brought in on Monday, and he'll replace Mason as one of the Magic's two-way players. Mason appeared in three full games for Orlando, averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 25.0 minutes.