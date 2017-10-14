Gerald Green: Waived by Bucks
Green was waived by the Bucks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The Bucks brought in Green during training camp, but with Opening Night looming, the organization waived him to get the roster closer to the final count of 15 players. Green could garner some interest from teams looking to add a veteran guard shortly before the season gets underway.
