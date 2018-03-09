Grant Jerrett: 26-plus in consecutive games
Jerrett accounted for 26 points (10-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals during Thursday's 112-103 win over host Maine.
Jerrett has now strung together back-to-back games of 26-plus points while knocking down 10 field goal attempts in each. The third-year forward from Arizona is averaging a fine 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds through 10 games played with the Charge this season.
