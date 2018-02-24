Jerrett finished with 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Friday's narrow 112-110 loss against Fort Wayne.

The fourth-year player from Arizona scored a season high and added a tally in every major statistical category during an effective night Friday. In five games played this season with Canton, Jerrett is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.