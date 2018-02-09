Grant Jerrett: Acquired by Canton
Jerrett was acquired by the Canton Charge on Thursday.
Jerrett last saw NBA action back in the 2014-15 season with the Thunder and Jazz, playing in eight games and posting 2.0 points and 1.1 rebounds across 6.4 minutes. He played in the G-League last season, averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds across 37.0 minutes per game.
