Bane posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Ja Morant didn't have his best performance Saturday, but Bane was one of the players who stepped up considerably to carry the Grizzlies to victory. The former TCU standout has managed to remain consistent on a game-to-game basis, and even though at times he operates as the Grizzlies' third-best scoring option, it's worth noting he's surpassed the 20-point plateau in five of his last six contests.