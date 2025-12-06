Wells chipped in 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 107-98 win over the Clippers.

The 2024 second-round pick has caught fire offensively over the last couple of weeks. Wells has drained multiple three-pointers in five of the last six games, averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.5 assists over that stretch while shooting a blistering 64.3 percent from the floor and 58.1 percent (18-for-31) from beyond the arc.