Aldama (foot) has suited up for the Spanish national team in all three of its Olympic qualifying tournament games thus far in July, averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 26.3 minutes per contest.

Aldama has performed well in wins over Lebanon, Angola and Finland and will help Spain secure its spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a win Sunday over The Bahamas. The Grizzlies shut Aldama down for the final seven games of the season with a right foot strain, but his involvement with the Spanish national team this summer suggests he'll face no restrictions once NBA training camps get underway.