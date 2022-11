Griffin will start Monday's game against the Cavs, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

With De'Andre Hunter (illness) sidelined, Griffin will move into the lineup for the first start of his NBA career. The rookie out of Duke has emerged as a key bench piece of late, most recently posting 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 124-122 win over the Raptors. Earlier this month, Griffin went for 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 31 minutes in a win over Milwaukee.