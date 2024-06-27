The Hawks are trading Griffin to the Rockets in exchange for the No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being a first-round pick by Atlanta in the 2022 NBA Draft, Griffin saw a minimal role in his second season with the team. In 2023-24, the 20-year-old forward averaged 2.4 points in 8.6 minutes across 20 bench appearances, as he spent much of the season out with an ankle injury or in the G League. Trading Griffin was likely done to make room in the forward rotation after Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall, but there is no guarantee for minutes in Houston either.