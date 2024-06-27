Share Video

The Hawks are trading Griffin to the Rockets in exchange for the No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being a first-round pick by Atlanta in the 2022 NBA Draft, Griffin saw a minimal role in his second season with the team. In 2023-24, the 20-year-old forward averaged 2.4 points in 8.6 minutes across 20 bench appearances, as he spent much of the season out with an ankle injury or in the G League. Trading Griffin was likely done to make room in the forward rotation after Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall, but there is no guarantee for minutes in Houston either.

