Bogdanovic is conisdered probable for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals matchup with the Bucks due to a bruised quadriceps, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic returned from a one-game absence due to the same injury and logged seven points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3PT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Hawks 108-100 Quarterfinals victory over the Knicks. He is apparently still being affected by the issue but is seemingly trending in the right direction. His final status for Saturday should be confirmed closer to tip-off.