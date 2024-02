Hunter recorded 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 136-126 loss to Chicago.

Hunter limped to 2-for-7 shooting from inside the arc Monday, but he nonetheless finished with a productive scoring performance. Hunter is earning a shooting foul on 12.8 percent of his shots this season, which marks a career high for the 26-year-old.