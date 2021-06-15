Hunter (knee) underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery before the start of training camp, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 23-year-old has now officially undergone the season-ending procedure after battling knee issues for much of the season. Hunter was a pivotal piece for the Hawks when healthy and averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.5 minutes over 23 games, and he's expected to be ready to open the 2021-22 campaign.