Hunter recorded just eight points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in Friday's 128-122 loss to the Rockets.

Hunter's eight points were a season-low and the first time he has scored in single digits this season. It is also just the third game he was unable to connect from beyond the arc. He look to bounce back from the off-night when the Hawks play the Heat on Sunday.