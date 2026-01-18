site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Could return Monday
Daniels (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Daniels failed to suit up for Saturday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain, but he could be back in action Monday. Expect another update on his status closer to tipoff.
