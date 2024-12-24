Daniels amassed 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and eight steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Daniels was at it again, recording a career-high eight steals, as the Hawks took care of the Timberwolves. Daniels has been a revelation this season, exceeding the expectations of even his biggest supporters. Given the advanced metrics have Daniels right at the top of the list when it comes to deflections, there is no reason to think he can't continue to lead the league in steals.