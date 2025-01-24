Daniels put up 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-119 loss to the Raptors.

The wing has been active defensively all season, but he's also found his groove on offense recently, averaging 18.6 points while shooting 56.9 percent from the field over his last five games. His offensive load has certainly benefitted from Zaccharie Risacher's (adductor) absence. Still, if he continues to impress, there's a chance that his value on defense will garner him further opportunity on both ends than the more one-sided Risacher, even once the latter returns. Daniels will look to stay hot in a rematch with the Raptors on Saturday.