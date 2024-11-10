Daniels contributed 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and six steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Bulls.

This was the third consecutive game in which Daniels recorded four or more steals, but he can get the job as an offensive weapon as well. Daniels is not known for his scoring prowess, but he's making the most of his minutes in the first unit. He's now recorded double-digit points in six of nine outings in 2024-25, and his fantasy upside continues to grow with each passing game. He seems to complement Trae Young extremely well in the backcourt.