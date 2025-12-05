Johnson, who's officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to right calf tightness, was spotted getting shots up following the Hawks' morning shootaround, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Given the current state of calf injuries in the NBA, it wouldn't be surprising to see Atlanta exercise caution with its oft-injured forward, but Johnson appears to be trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, which was his third absence of the campaign. Over his last 11 appearances, Johnson has averaged 25.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.