Johnson (rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Heat.

Johnson has taken on an expanded role for the Hawks this season, especially since the departure of Trae Young (quadriceps) at the trade deadline. As such, the Hawks may opt to rest Johnson for Sunday's regular-season finale as they get ready for the Eastern Conference playoffs. Mouhamed Gueye, Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Zaccharie Risacher would be candidates to start against Miami if Johnson is ruled out.