Johnson tallied 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 111-97 win over Charlotte.

Johnson delivered a stellar performance to help Atlanta win a third consecutive game. He led all players in scoring while racking up five defensive stats, the latter of which equals his total in that category over the last five contests. Johnson was highly efficient from everywhere Friday, an especially positive note after he went a combined 10-for-28 (35.7 percent) in his previous two outings.