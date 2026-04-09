Johnson recorded 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was a rare off night for Johnson, yet he managed to record his 49th double-double of the campaign. With 71 games played, Johnson is on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes per contest.