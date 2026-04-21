Johnson finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 107-106 victory over New York in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This was a mild effort from Johnson based on his regular-season standards. The Knicks have clearly made it a priority to slow him down, but he's still managing averages of 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.5 steals on 45.2 percent shooting from the field through two games.