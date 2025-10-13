Hawks' Keaton Wallace: Getting shot with first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace will start Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With the Hawks resting all of their regulars, Wallace will start alongside Asa Newell, N'Faly Dante, Vit Krejci and Jacob Toppin. Wallace appeared in 31 regular-season games (five starts) for the Hawks last season and is under contract with Atlanta on a two-way deal for a second straight campaign.
